Thrikkaippetta (Wayanad): In a heartening display of communal harmony, St Thomas Jacobite Church in Thrikkaippetta opened its doors to members of the Muslim community, providing space for prayers and breaking their fast.

The facilities were arranged for those attending the inauguration of the Sneha Bhavanam housing project, a charity initiative by the Indian Union Muslim League for Wayanad landslide survivors. A large number of attendees made use of the parish facilities and offered their prayers there.

The inaugural function of the housing project had attracted more visitors than expected, exceeding the prayer arrangements made by the League workers. Recognising the inconvenience, the St Thomas parish authorities extended an invitation to the attendees to continue their prayers inside the church premises.