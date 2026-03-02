NORKA Roots has constituted country-wise coordination teams in Gulf countries to assist expatriate Keralites facing travel disruptions, visa issues and security concerns, as the Iran–Israel conflict escalated into wider tensions across the Middle East with attacks and retaliatory strikes reported in multiple nations.

Regional Vigilance and Coordination Teams have been formed in conflict-affected countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and Egypt. The teams comprise representatives from NORKA Roots, Loka Kerala Sabha members in respective countries, embassy volunteers, NORKA-recognised expatriate organisations, social workers and community representatives.

A review meeting chaired by NORKA Roots Resident Vice Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan at Thycaud assessed the situation. NORKA Department Secretary T V Anupama, NORKA Roots Chief Executive Officer Ajith Kolassery, officials of the department, members of the Loka Kerala Sabha and staff participated in the meeting.

Highest enquiries from UAE

With flight cancellations affecting travel across the region, the highest number of distress calls was reported from the UAE, where 102 people contacted the NORKA helpdesk. Those seeking assistance included a higher secondary student who needed to reach Kerala for examinations, a bride-to-be travelling for her wedding, passengers stranded on transit visas, and individuals concerned about visa overstay penalties following flight cancellations.

From Qatar, 54 enquiries were received relating to security concerns, travel restrictions, visa issues, accommodation, food and access to medicines. All cases have been documented and are being monitored, with immediate intervention in urgent situations.

General enquiries were also received from Bahrain (51), Kuwait (12), Oman (5), Saudi Arabia (4) and the United Kingdom (2).

24-hour counselling

To support those experiencing anxiety or distress, the National Health Mission (Kerala) has deployed counsellors under the 24-hour Tele-MANAS service. Expatriates and their families can access counselling by calling +91-471-2430001 or the toll-free number 14416 within India.

In addition to its 24-hour helpdesk services, NORKA has set up a dedicated control room at its Thycaud centre, functioning daily till 10 pm to coordinate with the State and Central governments, the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions abroad.

For emergency assistance, NORKA Roots can be contacted at:

+91-8802012345 (International missed call service)

1800-425-3939 (Toll-free number within India)

Indian nationals in the affected countries may also contact the helplines issued by the respective Indian missions: