Ernakulam: Sreekutty, the 19-year-old girl who was pushed from a moving train in Varkala and sustained severe injuries, was discharged after more than two months in hospital. She will now undergo further treatment at an Ayurveda hospital in Malappuram.

Sreekutty, who has sustained a severe brain injury, has yet to walk independently. However, she is now able to respond to her family members and speak, her mother, Priyadarshini, told the media on Monday. She added that Sreekutty can now open both her eyes, as earlier, she was unable to open her left eye following the incident.

The incident occurred on November 2 when the accused, Suresh Kumar, a native of Panachamoodu, allegedly kicked Sreekutty, alias Sonu, out of a moving train. She fell from the rear general coach of Train No 12626 Kerala Express (New Delhi–Thiruvananthapuram) between Varkala and Kadakkavur railway stations. The accused also allegedly attempted to push Sreekutty's friend, Archana, who narrowly escaped.

Sreekutty was initially admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. According to Priyadarshini, treatment at the private hospital had been provided free of cost so far. However, the family is now concerned about meeting the expenses for her continued care.

She said the family plans to seek further assistance from the government to support Sreekutty's ongoing treatment and rehabilitation. "It has been two months and 10 days since she was admitted here. No one has called to enquire about her condition. There was a lot of support initially, but as the issue faded from public attention, no one followed up," Priyadarshini said.

She expressed hope that Sreekutty, who has completed a fashion design course, will eventually regain her ability to walk. The teenager will undergo physiotherapy at the Ayurveda hospital in Malappuram and will be brought back to the private hospital in Ernakulam for further treatment.

In January, the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station Police filed a charge sheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court against the accused. Suresh was taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force following the incident. The police added that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.