Kollengode: A gang of thieves broke into a locked house in Vattayar, Palakkad, and stole 44.5 sovereigns of gold, valued at ₹48,95,000. The theft occurred at the residence of Naresh Kumar at Narayana Mangalath Mana in Vattayar, Palakkad, between 2.45 pm on Monday and 6.00 pm on Tuesday.

The group made their way into the house by breaking the lock of the front door and stole the gold, which was kept in a cupboard in the bedroom. The stolen gold jewellery comprises gold bangles, chains, necklaces, and gold coins, amounting to 44.5 sovereigns of gold, valued at ₹48,95,000.

Naresh told the media that the family had gone to Guruvayur on Monday and had spent the night there. They returned the next day to find that the house had been broken into. He said the thieves broke open the wooden cupboard where the jewellery was stored. "CCTV visuals show them coming and going. They hid their face and were wearing gloves," Naresh told the media.

The Kollengode police have registered a case under sections pertaining to theft and extortion.