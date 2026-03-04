Adimali: Jayakumar, a young entrepreneur from the tribal panchayat of Idamalakkudy, is charting a new course by bringing the organic wealth of forest settlements to the marketplace.

The 26-year-old from Mulakuthara Kudi has opened a spice marketing outlet at Chattuppara along the national highway in Adimali, offering products sourced from his native place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayakumar holds a degree in Botany and a postgraduate degree in Sociology. He studied from Classes 1 to 4 at the Government UP School, Pinavoor Kudi, in Kuttampuzha, and completed his schooling from Class 5 to Plus Two at the Model Residential School, Aluva. He later earned his degree from Sree Sankara College, Kalady, and his postgraduate degree from MA College, Kothamangalam.

Jayakumar says he has never seriously considered pursuing a government job. Instead, he has long cherished the ambition of building an enterprise that would carry the produce of his panchayat to a wider market. His venture, Idamalakkudy Organic Spices, is located along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outlet has been launched using savings pooled by his father, mother and sister, along with a ₹2 lakh Mudra loan availed from the State Bank of India branch in Adimali. Jayakumar currently resides in a room behind the shop.

He is the son of Ilukkappan and Shyamala. His sister, Radhika, works as an Ayurveda nurse.