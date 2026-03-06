Muvattupuzha: Lovers of masala dosa, the iconic South Indian dish, now have a platform to share their passion in Muvattupuzha.

Inspired by the Masala Dosa Meetup held in Bahrain, a group of enthusiasts in the town has come together to form a similar collective. The first gathering was held at Lakshmi Bhavan Hotel here.

The inaugural meetup celebrated the dish’s global recognition, highlighting its inclusion in the list of `10 foods to taste before you die', published by the US newspaper The Huffington Post.

The group plans to meet on the first Wednesday of every month at 5 pm at selected restaurants in the town. People of any age group who love masala dosa can join the collective. Phone: 8281087516.