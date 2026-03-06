It was a complaint from a friend about soil being smuggled from a nearby field that turned C R Ranjith, a police officer, into a full-fledged farmer. As he began keeping a close watch on the barren land, the soil smugglers stopped coming, and Ranjith soon realised that the patch was perfect for cultivation.

On this long-neglected land, he planted cucumber, pumpkin and watermelon. Starting with just one acre, the Civil Police Officer from Pallippuram Chirayil House has, over eight years, expanded his vegetable farm to cover four acres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing more with less water

Ranjith adapts his farming techniques to the unique conditions of each plot. He experiments with traditional raised-bed methods, mulching sheets and open precision farming with minimal water.

On his one-acre plot near Pallippuram Krishi Bhavan, Ranjith manages to grow his crops without using a single drop of irrigation water. Crops like watermelon, which can be harvested in 45 days, are planted in mounds of soil. He applies fertiliser twice, shaping the soil into mounds around each plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ranjith, the soil retains enough moisture to sustain the plants throughout the full 45-day growth period. This water-efficient method not only conserves water but also enhances the taste and quality of the watermelons.

Crops like pumpkin, cucumber and other melons are cultivated using the same technique. Salad cucumbers are grown directly on the soil without trellises, a practice Ranjith says helps reduce costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On another two-acre plot, vegetables are cultivated using mulching sheets and raised-bed techniques. Varieties such as bitter gourd, ivy gourd, and snake gourd are grown on trellises, alongside other crops like okra, spinach, beans, and cucumber.

Wholesale buyers procure his crops directly from the farm, while roadside sales are handled by his family members. Ranjith starts his day at the farm between 5 am and 8 am, completing all tasks before attending to his official duties. On holidays, he dedicates the entire day to farming. He is also assisted by his cousin, Prathapan, from Kattichira.