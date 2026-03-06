The Home Department has suspended Thiruvalla DySP S Nandakumar for lapses in law and order management during the evidence collection in the sexual harassment case against Rahul Mamkootathil MLA. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) had submitted a report against Nandakumar specifying supervisory lapses on his part in connection with the law and order arrangements during the evidence collection on January 14, 2026.

Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case, was taken into police custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Thiruvalla Court on January 13, 2026 and was lodged at the Pathanamthitta Armed Reserve Camp. The District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, had formulated a detailed escort and security arrangement under the leadership of the DySPs of Konni and Pathanamthitta Narcotics Cell, anticipating possible protests and law and order issues when the accused MLA would be taken to "Club Seven" Hotel within Thiruvalla Police Station limits on January 14 for evidence collection. The plan was made based on an intelligence report.

Nandakumar, DySP, Thiruvalla, being the Sub-Divisional Officer, was already specifically instructed by the District Police

Chief over the phone on January 13 to take all necessary preventive measures, to ensure adequate deployment of local police, and personally supervise law and order arrangements during the evidence collection. When the police party reached 'Club Seven' Hotel, Nandakumar was not present at the spot and failed to reach the location until the evidence collection was completed.

In his absence, another DySP on escort duty had to handle the law and order situation at the scene. The District Police Chief slapped a memo on Nandakumar seeking an explanation for the lapses. Nandakumar stated that though he had prior information regarding the evidence collection, he was not aware of the exact timing and hence could not reach the spot in time.

The probe report noted that the explanation submitted by Nandakumar was found to be unsatisfactory, untenable, and was indicative of irresponsible conduct, especially in view of the prevailing sensitive law and order situation. The report cited that Nandakumar was fully aware of the heightened tension and of repeated protests by the youth wings of political parties following the MLA's arrest.

"Despite this knowledge and specific supervisory instructions, his absence at the critical time and place amounts to serious negligence, dereliction of duty, lack of supervision, and breach of discipline on the part of a senior police officer," according to the report.

The government has also ordered an oral enquiry against Nandakumar. He will be eligible for a subsistence allowance as per Rule 55, Part I, KSRs.

The State Police Chief has been directed to suggest a panel of competent officers for appointment as the inquiry officer.