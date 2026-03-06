A total of 958 candidates have qualified and been recommended for appointment to central civil services.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified and been recommended for appointment to central civil services.

A total of 958 candidates have qualified and been recommended for appointment to central civil services.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with several Malayali candidates featuring on the list.

R Sruthi secured the 18th rank, emerging as the highest-ranked candidate from Kerala. JS Sreeja secured the 57th rank, while H Aditya Narayanan secured the 68th rank. B Gopika secured the 105th rank, while Ajay Raj, who is visually impaired, secured the 109th rank. He wrote the examination with the assistance of a scribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other candidates from the state on the list include Vineeth Lohithakshan (129), VC Sreelakshmi (133), Vishnupriya (149), VK Surya (162), S Divya (166), Nithin Pradeep (172), S Pradeep (218), and B Anjana (222).

Siddharth M Joy, who secured the 271st rank, had earlier topped the Kerala Administrative Service examination this year. In the overall list, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first rank, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in second place and Akansh Dhull in third. The Commission said 958 candidates have qualified for the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google