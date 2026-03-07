Manorama Yearbook Online shares the excitement of achievers in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 as four successful candidates participated in our mock interview programme.

Ajay R Raj (AIR 109), Nithin Pradeep (AIR 172), Aravind Iswarankutty (AIR 248) and Padmaja Suresh (AIR 536) participated in the UPSC mock interview conducted in Thiruvananthapuram in December 2025.

Our panellists included civil service stalwarts like Roy Paul IAS (Retd), Dr K Vasuki IAS, Dr Arun S Nair IAS, M P Lipin Raj and Prof Joseph Antony (Former Head of the Department, Political Science, University of Kerala).

The mock interview was a unique learning experience for the participants and they faced questions from experts. They were provided with feedback and tips on how to perform well in the UPSC Personality Test.

Ajay R Raj said the mock interview helped him to understand that the UPSC Personality Test is more like a conversation where one has to present their original perspective.

"It largely helped me project my personality, especially in the areas they emphasised — being receptive to ideas and maintaining a cheerful approach. I could express my views and share different opinions. I tried to implement this approach in the actual UPSC interview," Ajay said.

The panellists asked a multitude of questions from Detailed Application Form (DAF) to Nithin and the interview was more of conversational nature. "The positive feedback boosted my confidence and motivated me to perform better," he added.

It was the first mock interview for Aravind and it gave him a clear idea of what to expect in the actual UPSC interview. "The panel created a setting very similar to the real interview and asked thoughtful questions related to my background, current affairs, and issues relevant to public service. It helped me understand how to organise my thoughts and respond calmly under pressure. The feedback from the panel was also very constructive and pointed out both my strengths and the areas where I could improve," Aravind said.

​​"I attended the Manorama Yearbook Online's Mock Interview at an early stage of my interview preparation, and it turned out to be very helpful. It helped me identify some of my mistakes and areas where I needed to improve. The feedback from the panel was practical and gave me clarity on how to approach questions better. It was also a great opportunity to interact with senior bureaucrats and understand what the board expects from candidates. Overall, the experience helped me become more confident and better prepared. Thank you so much for organising such a useful session," Padmaja Suresh said.

