Vaikom/Kottayam: In an impressive feat of endurance, Badri R Nath, a Class 6 student of Warwin School in Vaikom, swam across the Vembanad Lake with his hands tied.

The 11-year-old - son of Rinosh and Jisha of Chemmadi House, Padinjarekkara - began the swim at 7.07 am on Saturday from Karyattu Kadavu in Alappuzha. The attempt was flagged off by Udayanapuram panchayat president K G Raju. Battling strong waves that made the swim challenging, Badri reached Vaikom Beach at 9.40 am, completing the crossing in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

A felicitation meeting was held later, presided over by K G Raju, while Vaikom municipal chairman Abdul Salam Rawther inaugurated the event. Speakers included Udayanapuram panchayat member Mini Manakkaparambil, Vaikom municipal standing committee member D Ranjith Kumar, Fire and Rescue officer P Shine, theatre actor Pradeep Malavika, and ward councillor Rejimol.

Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

He later underwent two months of intensive training at the Dolphin Aquatic Club under Biju Thankappan, practising in the Muvattupuzha River before attempting the lake crossing.