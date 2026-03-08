Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

Vaikom/Kottayam: In an impressive feat of endurance, Badri R Nath, a Class 6 student of Warwin School in Vaikom, swam across the Vembanad Lake with his hands tied.

The 11-year-old - son of Rinosh and Jisha of Chemmadi House, Padinjarekkara - began the swim at 7.07 am on Saturday from Karyattu Kadavu in Alappuzha. The attempt was flagged off by Udayanapuram panchayat president K G Raju. Battling strong waves that made the swim challenging, Badri reached Vaikom Beach at 9.40 am, completing the crossing in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A felicitation meeting was held later, presided over by K G Raju, while Vaikom municipal chairman Abdul Salam Rawther inaugurated the event. Speakers included Udayanapuram panchayat member Mini Manakkaparambil, Vaikom municipal standing committee member D Ranjith Kumar, Fire and Rescue officer P Shine, theatre actor Pradeep Malavika, and ward councillor Rejimol.

Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium

He later underwent two months of intensive training at the Dolphin Aquatic Club under Biju Thankappan, practising in the Muvattupuzha River before attempting the lake crossing.

TAGS

ADVERTISEMENT
Prefer an ad-lite experience? Consider Premium
Add as a preferred source on Google