Kolanchery: Festive cheers filled the air as the local community came together to celebrate the harvest of watermelons at Sreejith Idakkattil's farm in Karukapilli.

Sreejith, a full-fledged farmer, cultivates watermelons on a four-acre field called ‘Kulam’, which draws numerous visitors, including students eager to learn about watermelon cultivation. His farm grows varieties such as Kiran, Honey Ball, Yellow Munch and Orange Munch. Alongside the fruit, Sreejith also sells watermelon seedlings as part of his enterprise. With an M Sc in Psychology and a B Ed, he chose to leave a teaching career behind and dedicate himself full-time to farming."

In addition to watermelons, Sreejith grows paddy, corn and other crops on a leased land and relies primarily on organic fertilisers. District Panchayat member Sujith Paul inaugurated the harvest at a function presided over by Ward member Shibu Johny. Other dignitaries present included Block Panchayat member P V John, Shyja Reji, Deputy Directors of Agriculture V P Sudheeshan and Geetha R Chandran, Assistant Director N K Sheeba and Agriculture Officers Dr Smini Varghese, C S Asma and Traibi Puthuvayal.