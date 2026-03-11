Kaduthuruthy: The infestation of African snails has worsened in the Kapikkad and Neelimala areas of the panchayat, leaving residents struggling with daily activities. Locals say the situation has become so severe that stepping outside, or even handling food, has become a challenge.

The problem is particularly acute in Ward 14, where the snails are devouring vegetables, plants, and crops. Hundreds of them can be seen crawling along roadsides and clinging to the walls of houses. The infestation has also spread to home premises, courtyards and even the wells.

Despite control measures initiated by the panchayat, the Agriculture Department, and the Health Department, the menace shows no sign of abating, said Tomy Praladi, chairman of the panchayat standing committee.

Residents have been collecting the snails daily in buckets and destroying them, but the pests continue to appear on building walls and other surfaces. Locals emphasise that in areas where the snails have been detected, spraying copper sulfate (bluestone) within a half-kilometre radius is essential. Such measures can help prevent their spread to neighbouring areas.

“It has become nearly impossible to step out of our houses or even eat properly. The Health Department and the Agriculture Department should take serious action immediately. Buckets full of snails are being collected and destroyed daily by spraying salt. We are really concerned about such rapid proliferation,” said Joshy Tharayil, a resident of Neelimala.

Complaints about the presence of African snails have been reported for over a month. Their rapid proliferation poses a serious threat to agriculture and public health. In children, the snails could potentially cause meningitis. They also destroy the leaves of most plants, severely damaging crops and gardens. Residents are urging authorities to take strong and immediate measures to control the menace and prevent further spread.