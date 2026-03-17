Idukki: Kerala Congress, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Tuesday announced eight candidates, marking a significant shift in Thodupuzha as senior leader PJ Joseph opted out of the contest after five decades. The veteran leader said that he is stepping away from the electoral fray due to health reasons.

Though there were reports that Joseph, the sitting MLA, would seek another term from Thodupuzha, the party made a surprise move by naming his son Apu John Joseph (53) as the candidate, marking his electoral debut.

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Apu John Joseph is currently serving as the state coordinator of the Kerala Congress and the president of the IT and Professional Congress. An Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate, he previously worked at Technopark and later spent seven years with an IT company in Switzerland. After returning to India, he became actively involved in the party and agriculture. He has held key positions, including membership in the party’s Steering Committee and High Power Committee. He also serves as vice chairman of the Gandhiji Study Centre and secretary of the Jokuttan Charitable Trust, formed in memory of his younger brother. His wife is Dr Anu George, and they have two sons.

Sitting MLA Mons Joseph will contest from Kaduthuruthy. Mons Joseph and PJ Joseph are the two representatives of Kerala Congress in the outgoing state assembly.

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In the 2021 Assembly elections, Kerala Congress had contested 10 seats and won in Thodupuzha and Kaduthuruthy.

“Not dynastic politics, but continuity of work”

Responding to criticism, Apu John Joseph said his candidature is not an instance of dynastic politics but a continuation of his long-standing work within the party. He acknowledged the significant responsibility of carrying forward his father’s legacy in Thodupuzha and expressed confidence that the UDF will remain united and secure victory.

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Seat-sharing compromise with Congress

Kerala Congress has reached a seat-sharing agreement with the Indian National Congress after conceding two seats. Having contested 10 seats in the previous election, the party has now agreed to give up Idukki and Ettumanoor constituencies, both of which were earlier held by the Congress.

The decision was taken during marathon talks held at a hotel in Thodupuzha on Tuesday, led by PJ Joseph and the party’s high-level committee. The agreement includes a condition that the arrangement applies only for this term, which has been accepted by the Congress leadership, bringing the seat-sharing negotiations to a close.

Additionally, the party has exchanged Thrikkarippur for Kanhangad.

Kerala Congress Candidates