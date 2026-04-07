Kumaranellur: With a mission to build a healthier and more active community, the Sport Fit collective in Kumaranellur is taking its fitness initiatives to new heights, bringing people of all ages together.

The collective began in 2016 as Sport Kumaranellur, focusing on development activities of the Government High School and community welfare. Four months ago, it evolved into a morning exercise programme under the name Sport Fit, upholding the message “our health, our responsibility.”

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The programme strengthens both body and mind through light exercises while fostering a strong sense of community. Sessions are held daily at 6.30 AM for an hour and draw participants aged from 10 to 75. The group brings together a diverse mix of daily-wages workers, government employees, business professionals and students, all exercising and connecting together.

Sport Fit serves a dual purpose of preventing health issues as well as supporting recovery from injuries or illnesses. Its popularity continues to grow, drawing participants even from neighbouring panchayats.

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The chief trainer, V K Abdul Aziz, is a veteran sports official with a doctorate in physical education and yoga. He has extensive experience in athletics and yoga and serves as an assistant professor in the Physical Education Department at MES College, Ponnani. Aziz is also an AAFA-certified athletic coach and a Kerala State-certified yoga trainer. Assisting him is K Jamsheed, a graduate and former physical education teacher at several schools, who guides participants through the sessions.

Amid their official commitments, the trainers at Sport Fit provide free services to promote a healthier community, while nurturing each participant to become a future trainer. This approach also helps develop leadership skills alongside physical fitness. Yoga training is offered free of charge, and many participants continue to join regularly without interruption

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The main training hub is the grounds and surrounding areas of Kumaranellur Government High School. On Sundays, participants often gather by the riverbank or at the beach for extended sessions that include exercises, yoga, songs and games.

Morning walk and yoga demonstration

Marking World Health Day, Sport Fit led a morning march and yoga demonstration from Padinjarangadi to Kumaranellur today. Alongside Sport Fit members, participants included members of various clubs and social activists, all coming together to promote health and wellness in the community.