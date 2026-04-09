Kottayam eased into polling day with an almost uncharacteristic calm. The usually bustling town woke up to a quiet, unhurried morning as voters began making their way to polling booths for the Assembly elections. The early hours were marked by sparse queues, measured movement, and a noticeable presence of elderly voters keen to cast their ballots before the day’s heat set in.

At the Government Town LP School in Vayaskara, one of the key polling stations in the Kottayam constituency, the day began on a subdued note. Small groups of voters trickled in, many of them senior citizens arriving alone or accompanied by family members. There was no rush, no visible urgency, just a steady and deliberate exercise of democratic duty.

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By 7 am, veteran Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan arrived at the booth to cast his vote. Accompanied by his family, the sitting MLA, who has represented Kottayam multiple times, appeared composed and confident. His long-standing association with the constituency was evident not just in his demeanour, but also in the reception he received from voters present at the booth.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Thiruvanchoor expressed satisfaction with his campaign. He said he was confident of a decisive victory, pointing to what he described as visible public dissatisfaction with the current government. According to him, this sentiment would translate into votes in favour of the UDF.

“The restlessness among people against the present government is evident. We expect that to reflect in the results, and we are hopeful of winning with a significant margin,” he said. He also took a swipe at the ruling dispensation, adding that public service requires humility, a quality he believes is lacking in the current leadership. “There is an arrogance in how they deal with people,” he remarked.

The morning hours at the Vayaskara booth highlighted a pattern seen across several parts of the constituency. Senior citizens formed a significant portion of early voters, many choosing to avoid the crowds and the rising temperatures later in the day. Some were guided gently by their children, others walked in independently, but all seemed intent on completing the process early.

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A voter at the booth summed up the sentiment among a section of the electorate. “The people here have always supported Thiruvanchoor. He has done a lot for the constituency, and that is not forgotten,” the voter said.

As the morning progressed, the pace of voting began to pick up. At Mount Carmel School, another polling station in Kottayam, queues started forming within two hours of polling. Voters lined up in an orderly manner, often arranged in alternating male and female lines, reflecting a well-managed process.

Sujala, a booth agent at the station, noted that the inflow of voters was gradual but steady. “People are coming in slowly. Most of them so far have been middle-aged or older,” she said. She described the atmosphere as peaceful, adding that elections in the constituency have typically been conducted without major disruptions.

What stood out across these booths was the absence of overt political discussion. Voters arrived, cast their ballots, and left quietly. Conversations, if any, rarely veered into political territory. This understated approach seemed characteristic of the Kottayam constituency, where electoral participation often unfolds with restraint rather than spectacle.

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However, the mood shifted significantly just a few kilometres away in the Puthuppally constituency, offering a stark contrast to Kottayam’s calm.

At the Georgian Public School polling booth, located near the Puthuppally church where former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is laid to rest, the atmosphere carried an emotional charge. The early hours here were relatively quiet, with voters arriving post-morning church services, often with their families. But as the clock approached mid-morning, the scene transformed dramatically.

Chandy Oommen and family after voting. Photo: Onmanorama

By around 10 am, the area witnessed a surge in activity. Crowds began to swell, media personnel gathered in large numbers, and a sense of anticipation filled the air. The focus of attention was Chandy Oommen, son of the late Oommen Chandy and a candidate who has quickly emerged as a crowd favourite.

Unlike Kottayam, where voting appeared routine, Puthuppally’s polling day seemed infused with emotion and symbolism. For many, the election here was not just a political exercise but also a continuation of a legacy.

A booth agent at the school observed that voter turnout had picked up significantly by mid-morning and was expected to cross 50 percent by noon. “The inflow has been steady since 10 am,” the agent said.

Among the voters was Babu, who had cast his vote early but chose to remain at the venue, waiting for a glimpse of Chandy Oommen. “He is the favourite here. He follows in his father’s footsteps,” he said, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many in the crowd.

When Chandy Oommen finally arrived around 10:30 am, the already dense gathering surged forward. Dressed in a black shirt and mundu, his appearance drew immediate attention. For some, the choice of attire sparked curiosity. When asked about it later, he explained that wearing black was a reflection of long-standing personal and political anguish. He indicated that the day was not just about voting, but also about expressing dissent against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The crowd’s response underscored the emotional undercurrents shaping the contest in Puthuppally. While issues of governance and campaign promises were certainly present, it was the legacy of Oommen Chandy that appeared to dominate voter sentiment.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the district, the electoral mood varied once again. Towards the Changanassery side, polling day unfolded with far less intensity. At St. Berchmans Higher Secondary School, the process remained quiet and orderly through the afternoon.

Francis, a fire force officer on duty, described the contest in the constituency as unpredictable. “This time, it is difficult to say who has the edge,” he said. He pointed to Adv. Job Maichil of the Kerala Congress (M) and Vinu Job Kuzhimannil of the Kerala Congress as the main contenders. “Both have run good campaigns. We will have to wait and see how it plays out,” he added.

A booth agent at the school echoed the sentiment, noting that voter turnout had been consistent throughout the day, with a diverse mix of people arriving at different times.