Kozhikode: It was after hearing loud noises from the bedroom of the youngest daughter of the family that her mother and grandmother went upstairs. The scene inside was shocking.

The 16-year-old girl was found lying unconscious on the bed, while her 20-year-old cousin stood nearby without any visible emotion, according to the family members. Before the stunned family members could question him, the youngster suddenly moved into the next room, locked the door from inside. Later, he too was found dead.

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The incident, which occurred around 5 am on Tuesday in Moozhikkal in Kozhikode, has sent shockwaves across the city, as both the deceased were cousins. Even family members remain clueless about what led to the tragedy. As the mystery over the reason behind the deaths deepens, a special investigation team of police have launched a detailed inquiry into the early morning incident.

According to Subair, a neighbour and family driver, it was the girl’s mother who first informed the police and relatives. Police reached the house soon after receiving information about the incident.

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“We received a call around 5 am and reached the house quickly. One room was locked, so we broke it open and found the youth lying on the floor, with his face covered using insulation tape. Both the girl and the youth were taken to the hospital but were declared dead,” said an official of Chevayur police.

The girl was an SSLC student living with her mother, grandmother, and siblings in Moozhikkal, as her father works abroad. The youth, the son of the girl’s maternal aunt, had spent most of his childhood in the same house and was known to be very close to her. Though he had returned to his father's home in Kolathara, about 10 km away, a few months ago, he continued to visit frequently.

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“We don’t know what the issue was between them,” Subair said, adding that the youth had always been friendly and familiar with the family.

Police suspect that a dispute between the cousins may have escalated, leading to the girl being attacked, after which the youth allegedly took his own life in panic when confronted by family members. There are doubts that the youngster may have acted out of revenge, believing that the girl was responsible for his expulsion from the home due to his alleged involvement in anti-social activities. However, the exact motive remains unclear.

Neighbours and relatives remain unconvinced and shaken.

“They were very close since childhood. We do not understand how they ended up fighting,” said a neighbour, Hussain, adding that the youth was a familiar face in the area. He questioned how the youngster managed to enter the house unnoticed in the early hours, calling for a thorough and transparent probe.

Relatives who gathered at the house throughout the day were seen in deep grief, struggling to process the sudden and tragic loss. The girl’s mother and the grandmother of both victims were inconsolable.

Police have sealed the house for detailed forensic examinations.