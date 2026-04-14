Kozhikode: A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were found dead at the girl’s house in Moozhikkal on Tuesday morning, in what police say could be a case of murder-suicide.

According to the police, the youngster is suspected to have strangled the Class 10 student using her shawl before taking his own life. However, the exact cause of death and the motive behind the incident are yet to be ascertained.

Police said they received information about the incident around 5 am. When officers reached the house, the girl was found dead in her bedroom, while the man's body was found in another room that had been locked from the inside.

Investigators noted that the youngster’s face was covered, and further details regarding his death would be confirmed only after the postmortem examination, currently underway at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster was the girl’s mother’s nephew and a frequent visitor to the house. He was employed at an industrial shop in Kozhikode.

Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.