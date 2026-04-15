Kottayam: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has called for quick and concrete action from the Kerala University of Health Sciences against those responsible for the alleged suicide of Nithin Raj, the first-year BDS student of Kannur Dental College, Anjarakandy, who died on April 10.

The Governor, who had asked Health Sciences varsity Vice-chancellor Prof Mohanan Kunnummal to visit Nithin Raj’s family and submit a report on the developments so far, is learned to have insisted that there should be strong action against the culprits from the varsity’s side, without getting stuck in procedural delays.

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Lok Bhavan sources said the Governor had summoned Prof Kunnummal on Tuesday and issued directions that the university need not wait for the police probe to be over till it initiated action against the teacher or the management. The VC submitted a preliminary report from the varsity’s inquiry committee on the incident, including information gathered from his visit to Nithin Raj’s family, based on which Governor Arlekar is learned to have called for ‘quick and strong’ action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The varsity’s inquiry committee is slated to record statements from students at the dental college on Thursday as part of its ongoing probe into the incident.