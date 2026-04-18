Malappuram: Clinging tightly to her mother, little Amegha V K struggled to hold back her tears as she stood before the mortal remains of her favourite teacher, Asha. The Class 2 student of Palliparambu LP School, Pang, hid her face in her mother’s embrace, unable to bear the sight, yet unwilling to step away.

A member of the school’s Bulbul squad, Amegha softly spoke about how much she loved Asha teacher, who guided the programme and cared deeply for every child. Her words dissolved into sobs, capturing the grief that has engulfed an entire village. Such heart-rending scenes unfolded across Government Higher Secondary School, Pang, where the mortal remains of nine people, including teachers, non-teaching staff, and their family members, were kept for the public to pay their last respects.

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Students, colleagues, relatives, and local residents gathered in overwhelming numbers, many breaking down as they came face to face with the devastating loss. Long queues, stretching nearly a kilometre, formed early in the morning as people waited patiently for hours to bid a final farewell. The school ground turned into a space of silence, grief and uncontrollable weeping. Many struggled to contain their emotions, while others fainted and were taken to a medical room set up on the campus.

The tragedy struck on Friday evening when a tempo traveller carrying teachers, school staff and their family members on a leisure trip to Valparai plunged into a gorge along the ghat road around 5 pm. The accident claimed the lives of Headmistress Ajitha, teachers Ramla, Suhara, Asha, and Abdul Majeed; Majeed’s wife Rukiya; school cooking staff Sajitha; Suhara’s son Hisham; and Shakkeena, a teacher of Pang GUP School. Four others, including the driver, remain under treatment in hospitals in Coimbatore and Pollachi.

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The mortal remains were brought to Pang from Pollachi in ambulances around 8.30 am. Even before the public viewing began at 9 am, hundreds had gathered at the school premises. Volunteers, including students, worked tirelessly to manage the swelling crowd and assist those overcome by grief.

Hundreds pay respects to Valparai crash victims at Pang, Malappuram. Photo: Manorama

“We lived like one family — teachers, parents, and the entire village,” said Praseeja, president of the Mother-Teacher Association, her voice breaking as she recalled Asha teacher. “During the recent annual day, when I taught dance to the students, she stood by us, supporting everyone. She even danced with the children. It is unbelievable… unbearable.”

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Teachers from neighbouring schools, representatives of various organisations, and people from all walks of life came to pay their respects. Separate queues were arranged for men and women, but the sheer number of mourners meant many waited over an hour, leaving with heavy hearts after seeing their loved ones one last time.

Members of the Malappuram group involved in the accident. Photo: Special Arrangement.

In different corners of the school and verandas, relatives and friends were seen weeping inconsolably. At times, some broke down uncontrollably and had to be taken away by volunteers for medical attention. Nishaf, a local resident and husband of a teacher, said the memories of the victims continue to haunt him. “We had planned to go for the Hajj pilgrimage, so we avoided the trip. That is how we were not part of this accident. All of them were deeply loved by students. The school’s strength was its teachers — they cared for every child,” he said.

Farsana, mother of two students, said the loss goes beyond classrooms. “Sajitha was not just a cooking staff. Everyone fondly called her ‘Sajithatha’. She was part of every activity, always supporting teachers, parents, and students. Losing such people is a huge loss for the school,” she said.

Haira, another parent, spoke about Abdul Majeed, affectionately known as ‘Majeed Mash’. “He was loved by everyone. My daughter always wanted to sit in his class. She is in shock after hearing about his death,” she said.

Prominent personalities, including Education Minister V. Sivankutty, paid their last respects. By around 10:30 am, the bodies were taken to the homes of the victims in ambulances with police escort. As each vehicle left the school premises, the cries grew louder, with many unable to come to terms with the loss.