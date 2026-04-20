Kozhikode: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leadership on Monday stated that the party has already withdrawn its support for P V Anvar, the former Nilambur MLA and UDF-backed candidate in Beypore, following his decision to sever ties with the party and float a new political outfit.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the party's West Bengal leader V Sivadasan (Dasu) said the Trinamool Congress had distanced itself from Anvar earlier, alleging that he lacks political stability and credibility.

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The party also released a letter sent by Anvar in November 2024 to Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and AITC chief. In the letter, Anvar claimed that if his organisation, the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), merged with the Trinamool Congress, several prominent leaders from both the ruling and opposition fronts in Kerala would join the party.

However, the Trinamool leadership dismissed these claims as baseless. According to Sivadasan, inquiries made with leaders named in the letter revealed that none were aware of such proposals, suggesting that the claims were fabricated.

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The letter reportedly listed several sitting MLAs, including U Prathibha, K K Rema, Kovoor Kunjumon, Thomas K Thomas and K P Mohanan as potential entrants. It also mentioned several former ministers and legislators such as Karatt Razak, C K Padmanabhan, C Divakaran, Shibu Baby John, Thomas Chazhikadan, G Sudhakaran, P C Thomas and I M Vijayan.

Sivadasan further clarified that the Trinamool Congress had not approached Anvar; rather, it was Anvar who had initiated contact with the party. He also criticised Anvar as a power-driven individual, expressing doubt over his prospects in future elections.