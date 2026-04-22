Thrissur: The Kerala government on Wednesday declared the explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur a state disaster and ordered a judicial probe into the incident that claimed 14 lives.

Ministers K Rajan and V N Vasavan said a compensation of ₹14 lakh will be provided to the families of those killed.

Also Read Fireworks specialists got together to create magic for Thrissur Pooram, then the worst happened

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Rajan urged the public to inform the district control rooms about any missing persons following the explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikkodu. He said that if anyone who was present at the site on Tuesday is currently untraceable, the information should be reported immediately, as the list of affected persons will be prepared based on such inputs.

Search operations resumed early Wednesday at the blast site, with police deploying cadaver dogs—specially trained to detect human remains—to comb through the debris. Bomb squad sniffer dogs are also being used to locate unexploded explosives that may still be hidden in the wreckage.

Officials said more unexploded fireworks continue to be recovered. Search teams have expanded operations to nearby “thuruth” areas—small island-like patches amid paddy fields where the unit was located—to scan for explosives and possible human remains.

Most of the trees within the blast zone have been charred in the fire that followed. Photo: Onmanorama

Meanwhile, ministers M B Rajesh and K Rajan visited the site and reviewed the ongoing rescue and search efforts with officials.

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Autopsy of five bodies completed

Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said that autopsies of five bodies have been completed, while nine intact bodies were recovered following the explosion at a fireworks storage facility linked to the Thrissur Pooram at Mundathikkodu in Thalappilly taluk.

Police and dog squad searching for human remains at the blast site. Photo: Onmanorama

Addressing the media, the minister said 14 body parts were also retrieved from the site, adding that it remains unclear how many individuals they belong to.

She further said that two persons with 98 per cent burn injuries are on ventilator support and remain in a critical condition. “They have undergone CT scans to assess internal organ damage,” she said. In addition, 10 injured persons are undergoing treatment in the ICU of Thrissur Medical College, with the condition of five among them reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Collector said that the bodies of three identified victims have been handed over to their relatives.

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The minister noted that the exact number of injured is expected to be confirmed after further searches at the blast site. She also said several people are still searching for their missing relatives at hospitals, fearing they may be among those in critical care.

Highlighting the challenges in identifying the deceased, Veena George said that unlike incidents such as the Wayanad landslide, the bodies in this case are severely charred, making identification difficult. “We may not be able to identify all the bodies,” she said.

She added that experts have expressed concern that post-mortem procedures could further complicate identification. As a result, it has been recommended that autopsies be conducted after identification wherever possible.

DNA samples from relatives of the missing will be collected and matched with the remains, following which the bodies will be handed over to families.

Experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology are expected to arrive in Thrissur at 9 am on Wednesday to assist in and finalise further identification procedures.

According to official figures, 14 people have died in the incident, while 10 are undergoing treatment. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said 10 of the injured are currently in the ICU. Initially, 14 people were hospitalised; one has since been shifted to a private hospital, while three have been discharged.

He added that the government has not yet announced compensation for the victims due to the enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct, and will take a decision after consulting the Election Commission of India.

The minister also said that a meeting will be held with the Paramekkavu Devaswom and Thiruvambady Devaswom on Thursday to decide on the conduct of fireworks for the Thrissur Pooram.

Earlier, secretaries of both Devaswoms had stated that they would abide by the government’s decision. They also ruled out sabotage, with Thiruvambady Devaswom official Gireesh Kumar stating that no illegal chemicals were used in the fireworks.