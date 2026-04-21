At least four people were killed and more than 40 were injured in a blast at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikkodu, Thrissur, on Tuesday afternoon. Firecrackers were being prepared at the unit for the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Sources said the unit was assembling fireworks for Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the two main groups organising the renowned festival. Most of the injured are workers from the facility. Fire officials and ambulance teams from nearby areas quickly responded, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Four ambulances have been deployed to the spot, from where three persons have already been shifted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

“We received an alert around 3.35 pm about the blast. The firecracker preparation unit was situated in a paddy field that had dried after the harvest, and the intense summer heat may have worsened the incident,” said an official from the Wadakkanchery Fire Station. “Fire units from Wadakkanchery, Kunnamkulam, and Thrissur coordinated the response alongside the local police,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George has ordered that arrangements be made at Thrissur General Hospital in addition to Thrissur Medical College and has instructed nearby hospitals to remain prepared to handle the situation.

Officials during the rescue operation. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The Thrissur Pooram celebrations began on Monday with the official flag-hoisting ceremonies at Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples, as well as at eight other participating temples.