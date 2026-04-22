Officials of the Devaswoms associated with the Thrissur Pooram on Wednesday said that a decision on conducting the festival’s fireworks display will be taken by the government, following the deadly blast at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikkodu that claimed 14 lives.

Paramekkavu Devaswom secretary G Ragesh said the board would abide by the government’s directive. “We understand that the government has approached the High Court to intervene in this matter. The Devaswom will follow whatever decision is taken,” he told the media.

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Echoing similar views, Thiruvambady Devaswom official Gireesh Kumar described the incident as unfortunate and said it should not have occurred. “The decision regarding the fireworks now rests with the government. We will hold discussions with the public, the government, the Devaswom Minister and all stakeholders before arriving at a decision,” he said.

He added that immediate priority would be given to supporting the families of the deceased and conducting the last rites of the victims.

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While refraining from speculating on the exact cause of the explosion, Gireesh Kumar indicated that extreme heat could be a possible factor. “Many are pointing to the intense heat as a reason,” he said, adding that only a detailed forensic investigation would establish the cause. He also ruled out the possibility of sabotage and stressed the need for thorough inspections.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 14 people dead and around 40 injured. Eleven of the injured remain under treatment, with two in critical condition on ventilator support.