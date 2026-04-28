Idukki Police on Tuesday said personal enmity, allegedly stemming from constant humiliation by his elder brother Reji and opposition to his marriage, was the motive behind the Nedumkandam double murder, based on statements by the arrested Saji during custodial interrogation.

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Saji, arrested for the murder of his mother Marykutty and brother Reji and for burying their bodies in a pit near their house, has reportedly confessed to the crime, Idukki District Police Chief K M Sabu Mathew said. However, the Superintendent of Police stated that details regarding how the murders were carried out cannot be disclosed at present, as it may affect the investigation and prosecution.

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According to police, Saji told investigators that his elder brother, Reji, frequently humiliated him by claiming he was not the son of Mathew, their father. This allegedly led to long-standing resentment and frequent quarrels between them. He also reportedly said that Reji had prevented him from getting married, which further intensified the grudge. Property disputes between the brothers were cited as another reason for the hostility.

Police said the accused claimed he acted alone in carrying out the crime. However, investigators are examining whether he received any assistance.

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Investigators also received information from local residents that Saji had been inviting people to what he claimed would be his upcoming wedding in recent weeks. He had allegedly borrowed ₹10,000 from a person, stating it was for marriage-related expenses, but later used the money to buy liquor and celebrated with others, claiming it was part of wedding festivities.

Police said they are not fully relying on the accused’s confession and are verifying all aspects of his statements. As there are no eyewitnesses, the investigation team said it is focusing on establishing the case using circumstantial and scientific evidence.