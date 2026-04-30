In the peak of summer, when water sources across Kerala ran dry, a decades-old well in Idukki’s Upputhara panchayat became a growing concern. The water had turned black, the structure itself was ageing, and despite being the primary source of drinking water for nearly a hundred families, no one was willing to step in and clean it. The hesitation was not without reason. The task was risky, physically demanding, and long overdue. The well is over 15-ft deep.

What followed, however, has now drawn attention across the region. Mareena Saneesh, a panchayat member, chose to take matters into her own hands, quite literally, climbing down into the well and cleaning it herself when no one else would.

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“We had been planning to clean the well as part of a pre-monsoon cleaning drive”, said Mareena. “This well is used by at least 100 families. For years, it had not been cleaned, and the water had turned black. But when the time came, no one was willing to go down. So I decided to do it myself”.

The well, located in the Anapallom ward of Upputhara, has long been a lifeline for local residents. Even as temperatures rise, it is known for not running dry, making it indispensable during harsh summers. But over the past two years, its condition had deteriorated significantly. Dirt accumulation, structural damage along the sides, and runoff from nearby roads and tea estates had contaminated the water. Residents, with no alternative water source, continued to depend on it despite visible changes in quality.

Cleaning the well was not without its physical toll. After completing the work, Mareena experienced discomfort due to exhaustion and the heat and sought medical attention. Photo: Special Arrangement

Before Mareena entered the well, the existing water was pumped out to make the process manageable. Even then, the task was far from simple. The cleaning effort took close to four hours, beginning around 9 am and stretching into the early afternoon under intense heat. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena and ASHA workers stood above, assisting by hauling up bucket after bucket of sludge and waste that had accumulated at the bottom.

The well’s current condition, Mareena explained, was largely the result of its surroundings. Located within an estate area, it is vulnerable to runoff during rains. “When it rains, dirt from the road and nearby tea plantations flows into the well. Even food waste ends up there. The sides are partially damaged, so everything seeps in”, she said.

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The well itself carries a long history. Built before Independence by a British company, it was originally used to supply drinking water to labour settlements in the area. Today, it is owned by the Peermade Tea Company, which has remained closed for over two decades. Because of its location within estate land, the panchayat has limited authority to undertake structural repairs, leaving cleaning as the only immediate intervention.

Despite the risks involved, Mareena said the decision to step in was driven by necessity rather than choice. “A lot of people still depend on this water. There is a ground nearby where children come to play, and they drink from this well. In this situation, with the heat and the possibility of diseases, I felt it was important to act”, she said.

Residents had already begun reporting minor health issues they believed were linked to the poor quality of the water. Yet, with temperatures soaring and no viable alternative, the reliance on the well continued. For many, especially children and passersby, it remained the most accessible source of drinking water.

Cleaning the well was not without its physical toll. After completing the work, Mareena experienced discomfort due to exhaustion and the heat and sought medical attention. She recovered soon after. But the effort, she said, was worth it.

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Once the cleaning was complete, the well began to refill naturally. This time, the water that surfaced was clear. “Now, the water has come back to the same level as before, but it is clean”, she said.

For residents of Anapallom ward, the change has been immediate and visible. A source they had continued to rely on out of necessity has now been restored to a usable state. The relief is particularly significant given the timing, as summer conditions intensify and water scarcity becomes a pressing concern across regions.

Mareena noted that the well had been regularly maintained in the past, particularly when the estate was operational. “Earlier, men from the area used to clean it from time to time. It was in good condition back then. It’s only in the last two years that things worsened”, she said.

For now, the focus remains on ensuring that the well stays usable. While structural repairs may still be constrained by ownership issues, the immediate crisis has been addressed.

“People are happy now”, Mareena said. “At least during this summer, they have clean water to depend on”.