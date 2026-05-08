Idukki police on Friday conducted an excavation at a property linked to the disappearance of Mathew, the father of double murder accused Saji, in Nedumkandam and recovered bone fragments and remnants of clothing during the search.

Police said scientific examinations would be conducted on the recovered materials to determine whether the bone fragments are human remains.

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The reinvestigation into Mathew’s disappearance was launched following the murder case involving Saji’s mother and brother. Saji (43) was arrested in connection with the murders of his mother, Marykutty (70) and brother, Reji (48), at Pachadi Thottuvakkada in Nedumkandam.

Mathew had gone missing in 2018. Police had investigated the complaint at the time, but no concrete leads emerged. The case later went cold after reports surfaced claiming that Mathew had been seen in Nedumkandam.

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The latest excavation was carried out near the same location where the bodies of Marykutty and Reji were allegedly buried after being murdered. Using an earthmover, police dug up areas surrounding the house and nearby premises.

Suspicion that Saji may have harmed his father also arose after the murders of Marykutty and Reji came to light. However, during questioning, Saji reportedly denied any involvement in his father’s disappearance.

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Authorities have also received information alleging that Saji sexually assaulted two female relatives. Police are expected to register separate cases and begin further investigation into the allegations.