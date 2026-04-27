Idukki: Body parts were discovered near a house at Pachady Thottuvakkada in Nedumkandam on Monday, shortly after a complaint was filed regarding a missing mother and son.

According to police, Marykutty (70) and her son Reji (48), residents of Ponnuttayil house in Pachadi, had been missing since April 2. A complaint was lodged on Sunday at the Nedumkandam Police Station by Marykutty’s daughter, stating that her mother and brother were untraceable. The remains were found the following day after police initiated an investigation.

A leg bone, still clothed in pants, was recovered from the soil near their residence. Police suspect it could belong to the missing Reji and are also investigating whether the body of Marykutty is buried nearby.

Marykutty was living in the house with her two sons. As part of the missing case, police had recorded a statement from Reji’s younger brother yesterday, following which he reportedly went absconding.

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Based on the instructions of the District Police Chief, a team led by Kattappana DySP Shajan and Nedumkandam SHO K L Thomas reached the spot and carried out preliminary inspections. Officials said that a detailed search will be conducted with the help of forensic and fingerprint experts, and the soil at the site will be excavated to recover possible remains.

Police stated that only a thorough excavation can confirm whether more than one body is present. It is also reported that the father of the family has been missing for some time.