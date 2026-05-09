The hill slopes of Kanthalloor and Marayoor have come alive in shades of red with the tree tomato season in full swing.

The crop is extensively cultivated in villages such as Perumala, Keezhanthoor, Guhanathapuram, and Puthoor. Recent rains have turned the plantations into lush green stretches, where clusters of crimson-red fruits hanging amid dense foliage present a striking visual.

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Farmers currently fetch between Rs.100 and Rs.150 per kilogram. The edible portion resembles the inner flesh of a tomato, complete with seeds.In India, tree tomatoes are grown only in a few select geographical pockets, making them a rare high-range fruit.

Though not particularly sweet, it has a distinct and refreshing flavour that sets it apart.The crop thrives in temperatures between 4 and 20 degrees Celsius. It is believed to have originated in regions such as Peru and was introduced to these high ranges by Europeans who arrived in Munnar during the plantation era. Today, the Kanthalloor–Marayoor belt records an annual production of nearly one tonne.

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Known in English as tree tomato or tamarillo, the fruit is locally called ‘Sheema Kathiri’. A single plant, which can grow up to 15 metres tall, can yield up to 20 kilograms of fruit. Harvesting begins within four years of planting and farmers say the plants can continue to bear fruit for up to 12 years.