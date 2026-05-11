Seventy-seven-year-old Mohan Thomas, a Gulf returnee, was driving through the familiar roads of Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram when he allegedly lost control of his car and caused a pile-up accident that claimed the life of a young woman. Though it was initially suspected that fluctuations in his blood pressure had led to the crash, a detailed investigation by the Peroorkkada police ruled out that possibility and concluded that speeding was the primary cause of the accident.

“He had been driving the same vehicle, automatic, since 2018. The car was speeding, and while attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle by swerving the steering, he lost control,” a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle first rammed into a few pedestrians walking along the footpath before crashing into two oncoming cars and finally coming to a halt. The accident occurred around 10.30 am on May 8 near Kowdiar Junction. Mohan Thomas was travelling from Karuvarakonam towards Kowdiar, while pedestrians were heading towards Kuravankonam.

Among the victims was 24-year-old Noushika, a native of Palakkad. Six others, including her husband Ashiq and his cousin Ashna Sherin, sustained injuries. Though all the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, Noushika was declared brought dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Ashiq and Noushika had got married only a month ago and had travelled to Thiruvananthapuram to visit Ashna, who is preparing for civil service examinations in the city. The trip was meant to be a short weekend getaway.

Mohan Thomas is currently undergoing treatment at Cosmopolitan Hospital in Pattam after suffering a hairline fracture to his ribs. Police said medical examinations confirmed that neither blood pressure fluctuations nor variations in blood sugar caused him to lose control of the vehicle. “His blood pressure and sugar levels changed only after the accident due to shock and tension, following which he briefly lost consciousness,” the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Kuravankonam, Mohan Thomas had returned from the UAE and was living with his family, who run a business in the city. His car has since been seized by the police.

Ashiq is currently undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Ashna Sherin suffered a fracture to her leg and is being treated at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Another seriously injured was Ali Akbar, a migrant worker from West Bengal employed at a boutique in the city. He sustained internal injuries and is admitted to the multispeciality surgical ICU of the Medical College Hospital, where he too is scheduled for surgery.

Sunil Kumar, another injured pedestrian, underwent surgery for a fractured hand and is currently receiving treatment at Jubilee Hospital. Originally from Kannur, Sunil was employed at a private company in Thiruvananthapuram and was standing on the footpath speaking to his house owner when the accident occurred.

The driver of one of the cars hit by Mohan Thomas also sustained neck injuries after the seat belt tightened around his neck during the impact. Both vehicles involved in the collision suffered damage.

Police have booked Mohan Thomas under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).