A woman died and at least six others were injured in a pile-up accident involving a car in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Kowdiar Junction. The car, which came from the Kuravankonam Junction, rammed into multiple vehicles, including two two-wheelers and another car, besides hitting pedestrians.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle following a variation in blood pressure, which led to the accident. He was travelling alone and was also taken to the SUT Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Further details, including his identity, are yet to be ascertained,” an official from the Peroorkada Police Station said.

According to the police, the deceased woman was travelling on a scooter when the accident occurred and sustained critical injuries. Though she was immediately rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead by the authorities. “Her body is currently kept at the hospital with further procedures, including an inquest and autopsy, pending. However, her identity and whereabouts are yet to be traced,” the officer added.

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“The affected vehicles and the pedestrians were on the opposite side of the road when the car rammed into them head-on,” an eyewitness told the media.

The other injured persons were also rushed to nearby hospitals. Traffic in the area was briefly disrupted, but authorities later cleared the damaged vehicles and restored movement.