Intense last-minute negotiations took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) worked to finalise the Cabinet of Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Monday. AICC General Secretary Deepa Dasmunsi told reporters that discussions on ministerial berths and portfolio allocation had been completed and that the final list would be submitted to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar by 2 pm on Sunday.

Senior Congress leaders and alliance partners held a series of back-to-back meetings at the KPCC headquarters and other venues in the capital through the day, focusing on representation for coalition partners.

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The discussions were led by Satheesan, KPCC president Sunny Joseph and Dasmunsi, who arrived in Kerala to oversee the Cabinet formation process.

Chennithala likely to get Home portfolio

Amid speculation over internal differences within the Congress, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala is learnt to have been offered the influential Home and Vigilance portfolio. Sources said that the matter regarding the Home Minister portfolio was settled on Friday; however, Chennithala has placed an additional demand to give ministerial posts and organisational posts for his loyalists. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath is on top of the priority list. The Congress is looking at 11 ministerial posts, including the Chief Minister portfolio.

Party sources indicated that the move helped ease tensions after Chennithala was overlooked for the chief minister’s post. Satheesan met both Venugopal and Chennithala separately earlier in the day and later dismissed reports of serious differences within the party. Venugopal, who was backed by sections of the party for the chief minister’s post, said differences of opinion were natural in a democratic organisation and stressed that the Congress leadership remained united.

Chennithala, who had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting after the AICC announced Satheesan as chief minister, said he remained “a true Congressman” amid continuing discussions on Cabinet formation.

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IUML pushes for five berths

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is expected to secure five ministerial berths in the new UDF government, with senior leaders continuing discussions in Thiruvananthapuram late into the evening.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the final decision on ministerial allocation would be taken only after consultations with all UDF allies.

“There will be a collective decision after discussions with all alliance partners,” he told reporters after meeting Satheesan and Sunny Joseph.

Party sources indicated that Kunhalikutty’s inclusion in the Cabinet is almost certain. Other names under consideration reportedly include K M Shaji, N Shamsudheen, Parakkal Abdulla, V E Abdul Gafoor and P K Basheer.

The party is reportedly seeking major portfolios including Industries and IT, Education, Public Works, Local Self-Government and Urban Affairs. Kunhalikutty may handle the Industries and IT departments.

Also Read IUML to get 5 berths in new UDF cabinet, final decision on ministers soon

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Allies seek representation

Other UDF constituents also intensified lobbying for Cabinet representation. The Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph has demanded two Cabinet positions. Joseph said the matter had been formally conveyed to the Congress leadership and expressed hope that talks would conclude soon. Kerala Congress has seven MLAs.

Shibu Baby John of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) said discussions with the Congress leadership had been positive and that the party was not insisting on any particular portfolio. The RSP, which has three MLAs, is expected to get one ministerial berth. The CMP’s lone MLA CP John, who won from Thiruvananthapuram, is also expected to get a berth.

Meanwhile, former CPM leader G Sudhakaran said on Saturday that he would not seek a ministerial berth but would accept one if offered.