The Congress is learnt to have convinced senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to accept the Home and Vigilance portfolio in the UDF-led ministry under V D Satheesan. Chennithala has resented being overlooked for the Kerala Chief Minister post. The AICC chose V D Satheesan as the Kerala Chief Minister for the 16th Kerala assembly, leaving other contenders K C Venugopal and Chennithala disheartened.

While Chennithala and Venugopal did well to conceal the rupture following the AICC decision, both of them have been stiff and measured in their interactions with the media. Satheesan, on Friday, met with Chennithala at his residence and then exuded brotherly warmth towards Chennithala while addressing the media together. The party leadership is keen on dousing any sign of bitterness as the Congress is set to form a government in Kerala after 10 years.

Sources said that the matter regarding the Home Minister portfolio was settled on Friday; however, Chennithala has placed an additional demand to give ministerial posts and organisational posts for his loyalists. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath is on top of the priority list. The Congress is looking at 11 ministerial posts, including the Chief Minister portfolio.

Chennithala camp also wants to elevate Joseph Vazhakkan as the KPCC president. Vazhakkan was denied the Ettumanoor seat in the assembly polls. Sunny Joseph, the current KPCC chief, has won from Peravur and will be inducted into the cabinet. The leadership is likely to accept Chennithala's choice for the ministerial post, considering his seniority. This may affect Satheesan's plans on the representation of women MLAs and young MLAs in his cabinet.

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With the Home portfolio going for Chennithala, Satheesan may keep the key Finance portfolio. The realisation of Congress's welfare promises and Indira guarantee announced in the manifesto are expected to put an enormous financial burden on the state's finances. Satheesan, who has shown command over fiscal matters during his stint as the Opposition leader, is expected to run the Finance department.

The final list of Ministers, including those of the constituent parties, will be declared on Sunday, party sources said. The allies have held the first round of talks with the Congress. The UDF cabinet, led by V D Satheesan, will swear in on Monday. It has been tentatively decided that the swearing-in ceremony of the MLAs will be held on May 21 and the election to the post of the Speaker will be held on May 22.

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In 2011, when the Congress won the assembly polls with 72 seats, Chennithala had aspired to be the Chief Minister, but he was forced to give way for Oommen Chandy, who had been the opposition leader. His demand for a Deputy Chief Minister post was also brushed aside owing to opposition from the Muslim League. Chennithala then held the KPCC president post, and in 2014, the High Command's intervention prompted a cabinet rejig. He became the Home Minister, replacing Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and served till 2016.