Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is set to secure five ministerial berths in the new UDF government that will be sworn in on Monday, with the party leadership expected to finalise the names of its representatives soon.

Intense discussions are ongoing within the party and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership to reach a final consensus on the ministerial lineup. Senior IUML leaders, including national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, are currently in Thiruvananthapuram holding consultations with party and coalition leaders.

While Kunhalikutty’s inclusion in the cabinet is almost certain as the senior-most IUML leader, the other names under active consideration include KM Shaji, N Shamsudheen, Parakkal Abdulla, VE Abdul Gafoor and PK Basheer.

Party sources said reports claiming that some leaders had already been finalised or excluded from the cabinet were baseless. “Several rounds of group discussions and individual consultations have been held. Various regional and political factors must be considered before making a final decision. The names will be submitted to the Governor’s office on Sunday itself,” a senior party source said.

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There had been speculation that Shaji, MLA from Vengara, and Basheer, MLA from Areekode, may miss out on ministerial berths. However, party insiders dismissed such reports. Abdul Gafoor, MLA from Kalamassery and son of former minister VK Ibrahim Kunju, is also being strongly considered as the party seeks to strengthen its presence beyond the Malabar region.

According to indications from party circles, Kunhalikutty is likely to be allotted the Industries and IT portfolios. Other departments expected to go to IUML ministers include Education, Public Works, Local Self-Government and Urban Affairs.

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In the previous UDF government led by Oommen Chandy, IUML handled key portfolios such as Industries and Information Technology, Education, Social Justice and Panchayats, Public Works Department and Urban Affairs. The party is once again aiming to retain major departments in the new government.