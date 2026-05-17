Two Malayalees died, and seven others, along with the driver, were injured in an accident at Karnataka's Dali. The deceased have been identified as Jyothi and Arya, from Pala, Kottayam.

The accident occurred around 3 pm when the group, travelling from Kudajadri to Kollur in a jeep, collided with a Lorry at Dali in Karnataka's Upudi district.

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The injured include 7 Malayees, including 3 children- Arya (20), Ayaan (5), Aavani(8), Arjun (9), Mini(60), Abi(37), Jyothish(43)- and the jeep driver Devaraj, a native of Kollur.

Some of the injuries are reported to be critical.