The journey of Ajitha Sukumaran from a modest backyard initiative to a thriving egg farm is a story of steady growth and determination.

Seven years ago, under the Backyard Poultry project of Kudumbashree, she started modestly with just 25 hens and a small coop at her home in Vazhithala. What began as a self-employment initiative gradually grew into a sustainable livelihood as the venture began generating steady returns.

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Encouraged by the initial success, Ajitha steadily expanded her flock, transforming the small unit into a full-fledged egg farm. Over the past four years, the farm has emerged as a stable source of income, offering her both financial security and a dependable livelihood.

Today, with around 1,300 egg-laying hens, the farm produces an average of 1,000 to 1,100 eggs a day. Ajitha notes that production varies depending on the age of the hens, weather conditions, and occasional disease outbreaks. The eggs are supplied to KADS (Kerala Agri Development and Sustainable Producer Company) in Thodupuzha, as well as to local shops in the town.

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Her husband, K S Sukumaran, also plays an active role in the day-to-day operations of the farm. Ajitha, who serves as the Chairperson of the Vazhithala Kudumbashree CDS unit, earns a monthly profit of around Rs.35,000 to Rs.40,000 from the venture. Looking ahead, she hopes to further expand the farm with a larger flock and scale up production.