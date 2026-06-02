A 61-year-old man was allegedly found with maggots in an injured leg while recovering from surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, prompting his family to accuse hospital authorities of negligence.

The patient, Rajendra Prasad of Parippally in Kollam district, was admitted to the hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in a motorcycle accident on May 28. The accident severely damaged blood vessels in his leg, requiring specialised treatment.

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According to his family, Rajendra Prasad underwent surgery and was in the intensive care unit (ICU). They alleged that visitors were not allowed to see him during this period and that the dressing on his injured leg was not changed until Monday, when the maggots were discovered.

"The doctors had told us there was a possibility of infection after the surgery, so he remained in the ICU and visitors were strictly restricted. On Monday, he was suddenly shifted to the ward. When his grandson lifted his leg, he noticed small maggots," said Seeja Mahesh, a relative.

She alleged that despite informing hospital staff immediately, no prompt action was taken. "His grandson was the only one with him at the time. We reached the hospital around 7 pm, and until then nobody had properly attended to him," she alleged.

According to Seeja, the family later noticed larger maggots in the wound. She further alleged that when they sought medical attention, hospital staff discouraged them from calling doctors and initially suggested that the infestation could have occurred after the patient was shifted to the ward.

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The family, however, rejected that explanation. Seeja claimed that Rajendra Prasad's relative had complained about a foul smell emanating from the wound while giving him food two days earlier, but that the concern was not acted upon.

The family alleges that the infestation developed while Rajendra Prasad was in the ICU. The hospital has not publicly responded to these specific allegations.

Rajendra Prasad is expected to undergo further treatment, including plastic surgery. According to the family, doctors had initially warned that amputation might be necessary following the accident, but later opted for surgery after discussions with relatives.

Following the accident, Rajendra Prasad was first admitted to Parippally Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital before being referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

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The family said it would file a formal complaint with the police alleging medical negligence.

Attempts to contact the Medical College Hospital superintendent for a response were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan told the media that a special committee was constituted to investigate the incident. The committee, comprising the Medical College Vice Principal and the heads of the Orthopaedics and Surgery departments, was directed to submit a report within 48 hours.

"The circumstances under which the incident occurred, including whether it happened while the patient was in the ICU, will be examined in detail," the minister said.