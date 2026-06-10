Here is a chance for readers of ‘Malayala Manorama’ to join the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations and win hundreds of prizes. The bumper prize of the ‘Super Team’ contest, organised by Manorama jointly with Indel Money, a leading non-banking financial institution, to predict the winners of the football matches, is a Maruti Swift car.

Hundreds of other prizes also await readers who win the daily contests, which begin on Thursday.

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The daily contests involve predicting the teams which emerge on top in that day’s matches. The winner of the bumper prize will be selected from among the readers who give the highest number of correct answers in the daily contests.

Details of the ‘Super Team’ contest will be published in Malayala Manorama on Thursday.