Kozhikode: Health authorities have identified 77 people who came into contact with the Nipah-infected patient in Kozhikode, with two individuals classified as the highest-risk contacts and placed under quarantine.

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According to District Collector M S Madhavikutty, the contact list includes 58 healthcare workers, 14 family members, and five friends and colleagues. Out of all contacts, two fall into the highest-risk category, 13 are classified as high-risk, and 62 are considered low-risk. All those in the highest-risk and high-risk categories are currently under quarantine and being closely monitored. Authorities said that none of the identified contacts has reported symptoms so far.

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The contact-tracing exercise follows the confirmation of Nipah virus infection in a 43-year-old man, who is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The district administration has prepared the patient's route map and intensified surveillance and containment activities. Rapid Response Team (RRT) meetings were held in Ramanattukara Municipality on Wednesday and Thursday as part of the response measures.

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Officials said adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves and masks, have been arranged, while steps are also being taken to ensure the availability of medicines and other essential supplies.

A control room has been opened at the Kozhikode District Medical Office to provide public assistance and information on the outbreak. The helpline numbers are 0495 2373901 and 9072007767.