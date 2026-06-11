Palakkad: Elephant attacks continue to be reported from several parts of Kerala, with three people injured in two separate incidents in Palakkad on Thursday, amid growing concerns over escalating human-wildlife conflict in the state.

In Mulli of Attappadi, a 39-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday. The victim, Vellinkiri, son of Maruthan, is undergoing treatment at the Kottathara Tribal Taluk Hospital.

Also Read Kerala to form 500-member Special Reserve Force to tackle wild elephant attacks

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The incident occurred when Vellinkiri stepped out of his house and was walking towards a nearby river. The elephant attacked him on the way, causing injuries to his face and neck.

"I was informed about the incident around 3 am. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. Doctors have said that his injuries are not serious," said Malar, a member of the Pudur panchayat.

In another incident, two people were injured after a tusker attacked an autorickshaw on the AVIP Road at Pettikkal in Chittur.

The injured were identified as autorickshaw driver A T Prasad (55) and passenger Mini Shaji (48), both natives of Pettikkal.

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The incident occurred around 5.30 am when Mini hired the autorickshaw to travel to Agali. As the vehicle reached a curve on the AVIP Road, it encountered a tusker standing by the roadside. The elephant attacked the autorickshaw, overturning it and hurling it beneath a nearby culvert.

Prasad managed to alert local residents over phone, following which they rushed to the spot and shifted both injured persons to the Kottathara Tribal Taluk Hospital.

The incidents come amid increasing concern over human-animal conflict in Kerala, with two people losing their lives in separate elephant attacks over the past three days.

On Wednesday, a 65-year-old tribal farmer, Raju, was killed in a wild elephant attack in Thirunelli, Wayanad. The victim was working on his farmland when the elephant attacked him, inflicting fatal injuries. The incident triggered protests by local residents and the victim's family members.

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In a separate incident, Mari (37), a native of Chinnakkanal in Idukki district, was killed while taking her son to school when they were attacked by a wild elephant. Her son sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John announced that the Kerala Forest Department would take responsibility for the welfare and education of Mari's children.

In the wake of the recent fatalities, the minister on Wednesday directed the immediate formation of a 500-member Special Reserve Force to strengthen preventive measures and mitigate wild elephant attacks in vulnerable regions across the state.