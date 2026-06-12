A 52-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Alappuzha Narcotics Cell, Shanthakumar of Mararikulam, was found hanging in a private lodge at Kizhakkenada, Guruvayur, on Friday.

He was missing since Thursday evening, following which the Alappuzha South Police registered a case earlier on Friday. His body was later found in a lodge in Guruvayur.

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Preliminary information suggests that Shanthakumar had been facing financial issues related to the construction of his house. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.