Thrissur: A police official was found hanging in his official quarters at Mala here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as R Rajesh (45), the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mala Police Station.

According to officials, Rajesh, a native of Kollam, had been on leave for the past two days and arrived at the police quarters on Wednesday afternoon. When the quarters remained unopened on Thursday morning, colleagues conducted a check and found him hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room.

Workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), who were working on the premises, saw Rajesh at the quarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar visited the scene. Following the completion of inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination, the body will be handed over to his family.

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Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.