Ernakulam: A day after Binu Varghese, 41, a senior civil police officer at Munambam police station, died by suicide, relatives have questioned the police over a note which reportedly cited personal reasons. Binu, a native of Kedamangalam, was found hanging at his residence around 12.30 pm on Tuesday after returning home from the police station during duty hours.

His wife, Sini, a nurse at Don Bosco, attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The family alleged that Binu appeared distressed after returning from the station. "He told me something happened at the office and that he might be suspended, but I never imagined he would take such a drastic step," Sini told the media.

Local leaders and relatives say Binu faced cyberbullying related to a case. "He was handling a case in Ayampilly where a woman was assaulted. The survivor asked him to add more sections, including an attempt to murder. He responded that additional sections could only be added after consultation with senior officers. Later, the woman recorded a video at the station, which was published by local channels," said Municipality Councillor C A Rajiv.

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In the video circulating on social media, the woman questions the police about her statements not being recorded and the absence of the attempt to murder section.

"I was only asked to submit a written complaint, which I did. However, my verbal statements were not recorded. Now, only the remand section has been added. I specifically stated that the accused had tried to kill me, but the attempt to murder charge was not included," she is heard saying in the video.

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The case pertains to a dispute between the woman and her neighbour, Sunny, who attacked her with a steel broom.

Police have denied any connection between the video and Binu's death. A senior officer told Onmanorama that a suicide note retrieved during the inquest cited personal reasons, including financial difficulties and that no one else was responsible.

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Binu’s family disputes this. "We have no known personal or financial issues. Both of us are employed, and our finances are manageable," Sini, his wife, said. The couple has two sons in Class 7 and Class 3, who were at school at the time. The family is also unaware of the suicide note.

Rajiv described Binu as a calm officer. "We always say he could have been a priest with his temperament. When his family or friends had any issue, he would approach it carefully and solve it," he said.

"He was sensitive at heart and would get hurt in minor situations, but I never thought he was on the edge this way," Sini said.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation. "Binu's phone is with the police. We need to know his last calls and the exact reason for his decision," Jaison, Binu's relative, said.

The autopsy has been completed and Binu’s funeral will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The rising number of suicides among cops has been a grave concern for the Kerala police. Between 2016 and 2025, as many as 137 cops died by suicide, as per data released by the government. In 2023, Kerala police initiated a study to find out reasons for suicides among cops.

The Kerala Police Academy director had issued a communication to all the unit heads to compile data on cops' suicides and identify solutions. The study is being undertaken by the Academy's research and publication wing.