Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar has said that victims of the Adimali landslide disaster will receive the ₹10 lakh compensation announced by the government before the Onam festival. He also directed officials to ensure that administrative lapses do not result in complaints from the public.

The Minister was speaking after a Revenue Department review meeting held at the Idukki Collectorate Conference Hall on Monday. He said the government is taking steps to resolve the complex land-related issues in Idukki, noting that the district faces unique challenges unlike those in other parts of the state.

The Minister said several land laws that are over 60 years old need to be revised to suit present-day requirements. A committee of experts will be constituted to recommend amendments to the existing laws. The government aims to introduce what he described as a second phase of land reforms, ensuring that its benefits reach all eligible sections of society.

The Minister also said that obstacles preventing eligible beneficiaries from obtaining land titles (pattayams) would be removed, while strict action would be taken against those encroaching on government land.

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Anil Kumar assured that steps would be taken to provide more vehicles for the Revenue Department. He further said that more surveyors will be deployed on a temporary basis until permanent appointments are made.

Meanwhile, the District Collector pointed out that officers posted in the district often seek transfers within a short period, to which the Minister said measures would be explored to improve their working and living conditions. He added that the government would consider providing better facilities, including residential quarters, for officials posted in Idukki, given the district's difficult terrain.

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Revenue Department Secretary Jeevan Babu, Survey Department Director Dr Arun J O, Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Arya, Additional District Magistrate Mini K John, and officials from various departments attended the meeting.