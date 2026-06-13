Health Minister K Muraleedharan, on Saturday, termed the transfer of Dr Reena K J, Director of Health Services (DHS), as a disciplinary step against someone who didn't align with the system. While doing so, he contradicted the reason cited in the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The order stated that Dr Reena was transferred and posted as Director, Regional Public Health Laboratory, Ernakulam, since she completed three years in the post and that the selection process for the appointment of a regular director was under the government's consideration. The order also noted that Dr Reena had availed 15 days of leave during the epidemic period. Dr Reena, in response to the transfer order, has said that she applied for a two-day leave and it was communicated to the office of the Health Minister and the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department.

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When broached about the leave as a reason for her transfer, the Minister clarified. "It's not about the leave - whether it's 2 days or 15 days - it's fine. She was transferred based on a note from the Principal Secretary. It said she has completed three years and the government can either extend her term or take other steps," he said, adding that the mention of 'leave' in the order will be corrected.

The Minister then told the media about the actual reason for the transfer. He even said it can be called a transfer or a disciplinary action. "Some of her actions didn't align with the system. The government won't tolerate that. She sent a letter to the Devaswom Board saying that the government doctors and staff cannot be allotted for service during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. How can she say such a thing without consulting with the government or the Minister? The government is bound to protect the interests of the devotees. Whoever acts against the interests of the government will not be tolerated," Muraleedharan said.

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The letter mentioned by the Minister was sent by Dr Reena to the Devaswom Commissioner on May 20 as a follow-up to a review meeting held to plan Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations. The letter doesn't say that doctors cannot be allotted for Sabarimala duty, as the Minister claimed.

In the review meeting, the Health Department officials had apprised the Devaswom board of various hardships faced by the medical staff as well as the logistical and financial challenges borne by the department. The Devaswom Commissioner had asked the Health department to prepare a note based on the discussion.

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Dr Reena sent the letter based on a note drafted by the Sabarimala State Nodal Officer (Health Department). The letter noted that during every pilgrimage season, over 500 doctors, 300 nursing staff and over 800 department staff are deputed from 14 districts. For monthly poojas, another team is also deputed, and each of them serves for 7-10 days. Often the medical team works without adequate facilities for food, accommodation and basic infrastructure.

Deployment of such a large number of medical staff every year severely compromises the service delivery and workflow in government hospitals. It also puts enormous strain on the human resources and budget of the Health department, the letter said. Dr Reena, in her communication, called for a permanent system to be established during the pilgrimage. It was recommended that the Devaswom Board shall take steps to recruit specialist doctors and staff to meet the requirements during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.