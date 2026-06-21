Elanthoor: Once known primarily for its paddy fields, Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta is scripting an agricultural success story through tapioca cultivation. As farmers move away from loss-making rice farming, vast stretches of former paddy land have transformed into thriving tapioca fields.

Nearly 10 acres of fields in and around the Elanthoor Block Office, along the Tiruvalla–Kumbazha State Highway, have become a thriving hub for tapioca cultivation within the local body. Farmers in the area collectively earn around ₹25 lakh from tapioca cultivation during each crop cycle.

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More than 25,000 bundles of tapioca are cultivated here annually, with each bundle fetching around ₹100 in the market. Apart from the fields near the Block Office, extensive cultivation is also occurring near Block Padi and the Dhanwanthari Temple.

The growth in cultivation has spurred vibrant local markets, particularly at Block Padi, drawing traders from across the district. The flourishing tapioca fields stand on land that was once dominated by paddy cultivation. As rice farming became increasingly unviable, farmers first shifted to vegetable cultivation, then eventually turned to tapioca, which has proved to be a more remunerative crop.

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The black- block variety of tapioca is the most commonly cultivated in the area. Each crop takes around nine months to mature, after which the fields are prepared for the next planting cycle.

Among the major cultivators is a group of farmers from Pariyaram comprising Somarajan, Madhu and Ramachandran, who have leased six acres of paddy land exclusively for tapioca farming. According to Somarajan, the group cultivates around 13,000 tapioca plants every season and harvests nearly 52 metric tonnes of produce.

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Farmers have been receiving technical guidance and support from ward member Anita Soman and Agricultural Officer Arunima, which helped improve productivity and cultivation practices.

The local body is now looking to build on the success story. "We have plans to expand tapioca cultivation and establish it as a brand identity for Elanthoor. As part of the employment guarantee scheme, canals will be cleaned to prevent waterlogging in the fields. Additional assistance will also be provided to farmers. We are also planning to convene a meeting of farmers to discuss further initiatives," said Sam Chembakathil, Standing Committee Chairman of the Elanthoor Grama Panchayat.