Preliminary reports have confirmed the death of Jyothish due to food poisoning. According to the West Police Station, a case will be registered against the hotel.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottayam. Others from his group are currently undergoing treatment as well.

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Jyothish, a native of Kumarakom, and his friends had gone to the hotel on Saturday. Within two to three hours of consuming the food and toddy, five out of the seven members, including Jyothish, began experiencing discomfort. All five of them had consumed fish curry. They initially went to a hospital in Aymanam, and were later shifted to a private hospital in Kottayam.

By yesterday evening, Jyothish was declared dead. According to hospital authorities, his kidneys had stopped functioning completely, and he was undergoing dialysis treatment.

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Relatives of the deceased said that Jyothish and his friends had gone to the toddy shop on Saturday. They brought the fish curry as a parcel and consumed it after some time.

Food safety officials reached the hotel and collected food samples. As of now, the hotel remains closed.