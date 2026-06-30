Three children and a priest were bitten by a stray dog in separate incidents in Kumily. The victims were later referred to Kottayam medical college hospital after anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin were reportedly unavailable at nearby government hospitals.

The stray dog attacked several people while roaming through areas between Holiday Junction and Kollampattada from Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

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The injured children have been identified as Sreenandhu Deepu (14), Jasna Titus (13), and Anirudh Kuzhikkal (10), all residents of Kollampattada. They sustained bite injuries to their legs and were initially taken to the Kumily Government Hospital. They were later shifted to Peermade Taluk Hospital but were referred to the medical college hospital after anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin were reportedly unavailable at both facilities.

On Tuesday morning, Fr Vijayan of the CSI Church was also bitten by the same stray dog. He, too, was referred to a medical college hospital for treatment.

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The dog that bit them is yet to be traced. Panchayat authorities suspect it may have fled into the nearby forest after the incidents.

The attacks have triggered concern among local residents, who fear the animal may be rabid. They have urged the panchayat to immediately capture the stray dog and demanded that the Kumily Government Hospital be adequately stocked with anti-rabies vaccines, immunoglobulin and other essential treatment facilities.