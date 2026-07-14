Tiny in size but mighty in heat, the bird's eye chilli – locally known as kanthari mulaku – is one of the most sought-after and expensive chilli varieties in India. With prices ranging from ₹600 to ₹800 per kilogram in Kerala, and even higher on premium online stores, buying them regularly can pinch your pocket. Fortunately, this fiery little pepper is incredibly easy to cultivate in your own backyard or balcony garden. With a few simple steps and a clever kitchen waste hack, you can enjoy a steady, year-round harvest of fresh, organic chillies without spending a rupee.

From seed to harvest in three months

Bird's eye chilli plants are highly resilient and thrive in almost any climate. To start, you do not even need to buy seeds. Simply collect seeds from fully ripe, red chillies, dry them thoroughly in the shade, and soak them in water just before planting. Sow the seeds in well-loosened, moist soil and ensure they receive regular watering. They will begin to sprout within five days. Once the seedlings develop a few leaves, transplant them to their permanent pots or garden beds. Your first harvest will be ready to pluck in just three months.

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The secret kitchen waste fertiliser

Instead of throwing away daily kitchen scraps, you can turn them into a powerful organic booster for your chilli plants. Save your used tea leaves, eggshells, and onion peels, and dry them well under the sun. Blend these dried ingredients with a handful of coco peat to create a nutrient-rich powder. Mixing this homemade blend into the soil before sowing or transplanting will drastically improve soil aeration and encourage a bumper crop.

Boosting growth with organic feeds

To keep your plants thriving, try feeding them with a fermented groundnut cake solution. Soak groundnut cake in water until it ferments, dilute it with ten times the amount of water, and pour it around the base of the plants once every 15 days. Additionally, applying a handful of powdered cow dung or organic compost once every three months will ensure the soil remains fertile and productive.

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A powerhouse of health benefits

Beyond its culinary appeal, the bird's eye chilli offers impressive health benefits. It is rich in capsaicin, an active compound that stimulates digestion, helps lower bad cholesterol, and regulates blood pressure. These little peppers are also excellent for cardiovascular health, dental hygiene, and immune support, while their high antioxidant content helps maintain healthy, glowing skin.