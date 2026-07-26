Move over everyday button mushrooms, there is a wild, earthy delicacy taking social media by storm this monsoon. Known variously as rugda, phutoo, boda, or rugra, this humble-looking wild mushroom has become the talk of the culinary world. Millions of food enthusiasts are tuning in to watch videos of traditional rugda recipes, catapulting an ancient tribal delicacy from the forests of Eastern India straight into the mainstream spotlight.

Foraged directly from the wild

Unlike commercially cultivated button, oyster, or milky mushrooms, rugda remains delightfully untamable. Scientifically known as Astraeus hygrometricus, this mycorrhizal fungus grows exclusively in symbiotic harmony with the roots of Sal trees. Despite decades of scientific research and agricultural experiments, experts have never successfully managed to farm rugda commercially. Every single batch sold in markets today has been meticulously hand-harvested from the wild depths of regional forests.

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Short seasons, skilled foragers, and soaring prices

Rugda is found primarily in the dense Sal forests of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal. Its appearance is fleeting, lasting only a few weeks from late June to early September, triggered by the onset of the heavy monsoon rains. Gathering them requires immense skill and traditional knowledge, a task preserved by indigenous tribal communities like the Munda, Ho, Oraon, Santhal, and Kharia. Foragers scan the forest floor for tiny cracks or subtle, raised mounds in the wet earth, carefully digging out the buried globes by hand to avoid damaging them. Because of its short season, painstaking harvesting process, and massive demand, rugda commands a premium price, ranging from ₹1000 to ₹3000 per kilogram. While once restricted to local weekly markets, digital platforms now allow urban food lovers across India to order these seasonal delicacies online during the peak season.

The ultimate 'vegetarian mutton'

What makes rugda so highly prized is not just its earthy flavour, but its distinctively meaty texture, which has earned it the popular nickname 'vegetarian mutton'. While conventional mushrooms soften and break down during cooking, rugda maintains a firm, outer bite with a soft, yolk-like centre, mimicking the mouthfeel of eating meat. It also has an incredible capacity to absorb rich, aromatic spices, making it a perfect star ingredient for robust Indian curries.

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A nutritional powerhouse

Beyond its culinary appeal, rugda is highly nutritious and an excellent addition to a balanced diet. Rich in plant-based proteins and dietary fibre, it is naturally low in fat and calories. It serves as a fantastic natural source of crucial nutrients, including Vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, and selenium—the latter being highly beneficial for thyroid health. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps boost immunity during the damp monsoon months. Some emerging studies even suggest it contains bioactive compounds that can help elevate mood and combat seasonal lethargy.

A note on food safety

The warm, humid conditions of the monsoon season are highly conducive to bacterial and mould growth, which can cause wild mushrooms to spoil rapidly. Consumers should ensure they buy only fresh, firm rugda. The mushrooms must be washed thoroughly multiple times to remove forest soil and debris, and cooked completely before consumption. Avoid eating spoiled or slimy specimens, as they can cause severe food poisoning.